Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF) says it declared a force majeure event affecting work on the Qara Dagh block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The QD-2 well was on track to spud in Q2 prior to COVID-19 impacting supply chains and the movement of people in to the region, which the company says has prevented it from performing its contractual obligations as scheduled.

Genel is operator with 40% interest of the Qara Dagh production sharing contract, with partners Chevron (NYSE:CVX) owning 40% and the Kurdistan Regional Government 20%.