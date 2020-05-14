TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX +3.7% ) is in advanced talks with a Starwood Capital Group affiliate for new financing, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Starwood's proposal is currently favored by the TPG-managed REIT vs. proposals from Oxford Properties Group and Neuberger Berman's Almanac Realty Investors.

An agreement may be announced as soon as this month.

On May 11, TRTX's 10-Qwarned that it won't have enough liquidity to repay maturing debt balances of $432.2M and to sustain operations for the next year and raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.