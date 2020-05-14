The coronavirus crisis must not divert government from maintaining commitments to tackle climate change at "the speed we need" even as budgets are strained, BP CFO Brian Gilvary told the the Financial Times Global Boardroom online conference.

"We have got to do the energy transition - this isn't an option," Gilvary said. "I fear that as countries rebuild their balance sheet, we won't press ahead with the pace that we have to if we're going to hit the two-degree scenario."

BP has cut spending and costs, issued debt and delayed projects but Gilvary reiterated a pledge made by new CEO Bernard Looney that the company is "absolutely committed to net zero and we will get to net zero by 2050."

"With 85% of our energy coming from hydrocarbons and the impact that we know that's based on 50 years worth of data, the energy transition has got to proceed," Gilvary said.