Farfetch narrows EBITDA loss in Q1
May 14, 2020 4:08 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)FTCHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reports gross merchandise value rose 46% to $610.9M in Q1. Digital Platform GMV increased 19.3% to $494.9M. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, digital platform GMV would have increased by ~20.1%.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to -$22.32M from -$30.24M.
- Looking ahead, Farfetch says it is well-capitalized to continue on path to adjusted EBITDA profitability – targeted for full year 2021. "Our strong balance sheet positions us well to navigate near-term uncertainties as we continue to build on our position as the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry by focusing on delivering sustainable growth, while also improving cost efficiencies," says CEO Elliot Jordan.
- FTCH -0.50% AH.
