AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is close to resolving a CMBS lawsuit with Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY).
Parties asked a federal judge to delay a conference scheduled for May 21 because they're close to a settlement.
via Bloomberg.
In late March, MITT sued RBC asking the court to block the sale of collateral after MITT failed to make a margin call; that request was denied.
MITT alleged that RBC was taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to take a large portion of its assets at rock-bottom prices.
AG Mortgage closed up 6.0%.
