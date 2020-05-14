AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is close to resolving a CMBS lawsuit with Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Parties asked a federal judge to delay a conference scheduled for May 21 because they're close to a settlement.

via Bloomberg.

In late March, MITT sued RBC asking the court to block the sale of collateral after MITT failed to make a margin call; that request was denied.

MITT alleged that RBC was taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to take a large portion of its assets at rock-bottom prices.

AG Mortgage closed up 6.0% .

Previously: AG Mortgage nets $38M on sale of Agency portfolio (March 28)