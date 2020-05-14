Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reports company-owned comparable restaurant sales fell 9.4% in Q1. Domestic system-wide same-store sales were down 6.3%.

During Q1, adjusted EBITDA was $15.7M vs. $20.6M a year ago.

For Q2, weekly domestic system-wide same-store sales growth improved from -79% for the week ending April 1 to -68% for the week ending May 6, a rate of improvement that lags many restaurant chain peers.

Shares of Denny's are up 10.60% AH to $9.70.

