Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares slide 2.5% after reporting a fiscal Q2 revenue miss and in-line EPS. The company unusually didn't provide a business outlook in the earnings release.

Semiconductor Systems sales were up 18% Y/Y to $2.6B. Applied Global Services grew from last year's $984M to $1B, and Display increased from $348M to $365M.

Management coronavirus comment: "While the situation remains fluid, based on the visibility we have today, our supply chain is recovering, and underlying demand for our semiconductor equipment and services remains robust."

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.