Stocks surge late as White House said to warm to more stimulus

Stocks bounced off early losses and surged into the close after White House press secretary McEnany said Pres. Trump is open to more coronavirus relief legislation but is opposed to the stimulus measure drafted by House Democrats.

Dow +1.6% , S&P 500 +1.1% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

Weaker than expected U.S. jobless claims and downbeat comments on the state of U.S.-China relations drove the early downturn, but losses were erased as Wells Fargo ( +6.8% ) led gains in banking stocks and a surge in crude oil prices pushed producers higher.

The two industries have been the S&P 500's worst sector performers this year, each tumbling more than 30%.

The Dow was helped by a 4.5% boost in Cisco Systems, which issued a better than feared sales forecast.

Financials ( +2.5% ) easily led today's S&P sector leaderboard, with materials ( +1.2% ) and healthcare ( +1.1% ) also outperforming.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 3 bps to 0.62%.