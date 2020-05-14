WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) is up 10.3% postmarket after posting Q1 earnings where it boosted profits after healthy revenue gains.

Revenues rose 81% overall to $39.7M, an uncharacteristic gain goosed by the company's work on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Meanwhile, gross profit rose 17% to $5M. Gross margin fell to 12.5% from 19.4%.

And despite slightly higher operating expenses, net income rose to $0.5M from $0.4M. EBITA rose to $1.2M from $1M.

Leaving aside the Census revenues, managed services revenues rose 52%. During the quarter, the company secured $20M in contract awards, and after the quarter's end it secured a 12-month sole source contract with the Dept. of Homeland Security and noted it was selected as a Synnex vendor.

"The current pandemic has diminished our ability to accurately predict the timing of events in the near-term, but our primary goal of simultaneously improving the topline and driving profitability as we help large enterprises navigate the complexities of the mobile landscape remains unchanged," says CEO Jin Kang.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release