New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares soar 16% after hours following the fiscal Q4 beats with revenue up 21% Y/Y.

ARR totaled $636M, and the percentage of ARR from paid business accounts larger than $100K was 75% versus last year's 70%.

Cash and equivalents totaled $805M at the end of the quarter.

For Q1, New Relic sees $158-160M in revenue ($160.95M), EPS ranging from a $0.01 loss to positive $0.04 (consensus: $0.09), and ARR growth of 13-14% Y/Y.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

