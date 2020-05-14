Nike (NYSE:NKE) says 100% of company-owned stores and over 95% of partner stores in Greater China and South Korea are open, with some still operating with reduced hours.

The company says higher conversion rates and continued strong digital demand in those markets are helping to set offset the drop in traffic compared to a year ago.

The update for areas outside of Asia is less positive with the pandemic not as far along. In light of the store closures, product shipments to wholesale customers have slowed, resulting in significantly lower wholesale revenue and higher inventory. The company continues to expect this to have a material impact on its NIKE Direct and wholesale operations in North America, EMEA, and APLA in FQ4.

Outside Asia, store reopening has begun in over 15 countries including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and the U.S. Roughly 40% of NIKE-owned stores in EMEA, 15% in APLA and 5% in North America are open with some operating with reduced hours.

NKE +0.29% after hours to $86.80.

Source: Press Release