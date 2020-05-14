Air Products (NYSE:APD) says it signed an agreement to build a coal-to-methanol production facility in Indonesia.

Air Products says it will invest ~$2B to build, own and operate the air separation, gasification, syngas clean-up, utilities and methanol production assets to produce methanol.

The company says the facility, which will include its Syngas Solutions dry-feed gasifier, will enable the production of nearly 2M tons/year of methanol from nearly 6M tons/year of coal.

In addition to the new project in Indonesia, which is expected to come onstream in 2024, Air Products is executing gasification projects in China and Saudi Arabia.