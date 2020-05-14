Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) surges 11% in after-hours trading after Q1 operating FFO per share of 18 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 15 cents and rose from 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.

As of May 12, CDR says all shopping centers remain operational.

Collected 65% of May base rents and monthly charges and 70% of April rents and monthly charges.

Sees 2020 capital spend for its mixed-use urban redevelopments and value add renovations combined to be ~$20M and is continuing to evaluate way to reduce it further.

Q1 total property revenue of $42.5M vs. $42.9M consensus and $36.9M a year ago.

Q1 same-store net operating income increased 0.8% Y/Y.

Signed 30 new and renewal leases for 309.5K square feet in the quarter.

Same-property portfolio 93.2% leased at Q1-end.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Cedar Shopping Centers FFO beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 14)