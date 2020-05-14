Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) fiscal Q3 results:

Cash in the bank at quarter's end of $230.2M, with $154.6M cash use in FQ3 down 43% from previous quarter.

Company remains on track to have positive adjusted EBITDA in FQ2021.

The conference call is set for 5 ET.

Net revenue: $75.5M (+34.8%); Canadian medical cannabis net revenue: $27.0M (+5.5%); consumer cannabis net revenue: $41.5M (+23.9%); cannabis net revenue: $69.6M (+32.1%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: ($50.9M) (+36.5%). Aims to achieve positive EBITDA by FQ1 2021.

Cannabis inventory and biological assets: $244.5M (+12.8%).

Product cost/gram: $0.85 (-3.4%).

Kilograms produced: 36,207 (+17.8%).

Kilograms sold: 12,729 (+34.0%).

Shares up 13% after hours.

Aurora Cannabis EPS misses by C$0.60, beats on revenue