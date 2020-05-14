Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is up 3.3% after hours following its fiscal Q3 report, where revenues grew year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter and the company saw accretion from its Intrinsyc acquisition.

Revenue rose 34% to $16.5M; that figure was also up 25% from the prior quarter.

GAAP EPS was -$0.19 (including acquisition and severance costs); non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.02 from a prior-year $0.05, and from last quarter's $0.03.

"Bolstered by quarter-to-date order strength and backlog in our IoT products and given that COVID-19 has focused the world including our customer base on the importance of connectivity," for Q4 the company expects sequential growth in net revenue and non-GAAP EPS

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release