The New York Stock Exchange will open to a subset of floor brokers on May 26, NYSE President Stacey Cunningham writes in a WSJ opinion piece.

The Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)-owned exchange is now "in a position to reopen the floor with vital new safety measures, as we begin working together to restart the U.S. economy," she writes.

Floor brokers will work in smaller numbers, will wear masks, and will follow strict social-distancing requirements.

They'll also be encouraged to avoid public transportation and will be screened and have their temperatures taken when they enter the building.

Restarting operations on the physical trading floor "is important because stocks trade better when the floor is open, with reduced volatility and fairer prices," Cunningham writes. "Recent data demonstrate that our trading floor saves investors millions of dollars each day by making transactions more efficient."