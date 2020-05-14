From early March to early April, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has deferred payments and waived fees for more than 1.3M consumer and small business customers, including deferring more than 1M payments for a total of ~$3B in principal and interest.

The bank also suspended all foreclosure activity and evictions for mortgage and home equity customers and is offering a three-month payment suspension for any Wells Fargo Home Lending mortgage or home equity customer who requests assistance.

It has also stopped involuntary automobile repossession and is offering fee waivers, payment deferrals and other expanded assistance for credit card, auto, small business, and personal lending customers who contact the company.

Through its foundation, Wells Fargo says its most recent COVID-19 housing grants will provide more than a dozen national nonprofit housing intermediaries with grant funding to support counseling and to help keep people in stable housing.

The housing grants are expected to help more than 100K renters and homeowners to stay in their homes.