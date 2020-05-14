Clearway Energy sells residential solar portfolio for $75M

May 14, 2020 5:25 PM ETClearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN)CWENBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) says it closed a transaction to divest its residential solar portfolio for $75M, and closed a previously announced deal to acquire Clearway Group's interest in Repowering 1.0 for $70M.
  • Repowering 1.0 includes the 161 MW Wildorado and 122 MW Elbow Creek wind projects.
  • "The proceeds from the divesture along with the expected release of excess restricted cash at PG&E projects in the second half of this year will allow Clearway to fund the previously announced drop-down investments in line with our balance sheet objectives," the company says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.