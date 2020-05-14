Clearway Energy sells residential solar portfolio for $75M
- Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) says it closed a transaction to divest its residential solar portfolio for $75M, and closed a previously announced deal to acquire Clearway Group's interest in Repowering 1.0 for $70M.
- Repowering 1.0 includes the 161 MW Wildorado and 122 MW Elbow Creek wind projects.
- "The proceeds from the divesture along with the expected release of excess restricted cash at PG&E projects in the second half of this year will allow Clearway to fund the previously announced drop-down investments in line with our balance sheet objectives," the company says.