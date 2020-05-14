Total (NYSE:TOT) reportedly has cut production at its Port Arthur, Tex., refinery to 70% of its 225K bbl/day capacity, after raising run rates to normal a week ago.

The refinery's large crude distillation unit - the 151K bbl/day AVU-1, is said to have developed a problem with the heater, and its rates were cut to ~123K bbl/day.

Also, repairs on the 40.5K bbl/day reformer, which is running at 13K bbl/day, are taking longer than expected.

With reformer performance continuing to be hobbled by repairs, the refinery must limit crude unit production of the naphtha used as feedstock for the reformer.