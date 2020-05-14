EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) says it still sees a "narrow path" to complete its long-delayed $5.4B Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia by late 2020, but analysts are not so sure.

Mountain Valley "is working through the project's remaining legal and regulatory challenges to achieve the targeted late 2020 full in-service date," EQM says, but analysts expect Mountain Valley and other pipelines will delayed by a decision by a federal judge in a case involving the Keystone XL crude pipeline that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not comply with the Endangered Species Act.

The judge refused earlier this week to limit his decision to just the Keystone case, prompting the U.S. Justice Department to ask the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the lower court's ruling, but Height Capital Markets analysts say they are "skeptical" that the Ninth Circuit will stay the Montana judge's order, adding that the court may not decide the case until 2021.

Analysts at Jefferies say a possible "silver lining for Mountain Valley" is that a delay in the Nationwide Permit process could reduce the likelihood of completion of Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina because of "potentially significant cost increases... A 2023 expansion of Mountain Valley is more likely if Atlantic Coast is abandoned."