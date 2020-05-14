Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) CEO, on CNBC's Mad Money said that that, despite no marketing spend -- a "soft opening" -- gyms in Georgia and Utah that are open are seeing similar trends to last year, with only a small bump in cancellations on day one.

The context comes as multiple gyms have been purported to be near bankruptcy, like the iconic Gold's Gym and 24 Hour Fitness, which was once linked to Derek Jeter.

Shares are up slightly in the after market after rising 6.5% in regular trading Thursday. The name is still underperforming the broader S&P 500 this year, down 36%, but has avoided the "bankruptcy" speculation of its peers.

"We have about 50 open," the CEO said of his gyms, adding that he was "encouraged" by what he was seeing. "New joins" are on par with last year he said.

The "competitive moat" may be wider coming out of this crisis, the CEO responded, in a question concerning its competitors. He points to diversification within his franchisees and that, with other names struggling, it could create a "huge competitive advantage" for the co.

Note: Shares fell after earnings earlier this month, and was mentioned by Baird earlier this week in their call on reopenings.