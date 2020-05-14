Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says it is investigating the cause of a compressor fire that prompted a shutdown of three liquefaction units at its Elba LNG facility in Georgia earlier this week.

The company tells S&P Global Platts the outage was the result of a fire earlier this week in a mixed refrigerant compressor of Elba's Unit 2, which led it to shut the adjacent Units 1 and 3 as a precaution.

Elba LNG, which shipped its first cargo in December 2019, will have a capacity of 2.5M metric tons/year when all 10 trains planned for the facility are completed, which the company has said would happen in 2020.

The facility has a 20-year offtake agreement with its sole customer, Royal Dutch Shell.