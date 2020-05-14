Boeing (NYSE:BA) unveils a new unit, dubbed the Confident Travel Initiative, to help establish industry safety recommendations to combat the spread of the coronavirus - and help people want to get back on airplanes.

The company named Mike Delaney, currently VP of digital transformation at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, to head the team, which will "work to develop new solutions to help minimize air travel health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and drive awareness of health safeguards already in place."

Delaney will advocate for facial coverings, temperature checks and enhanced cleaning, and tout Boeing's High Efficiency Particulate Air - HEPA - filters, which the company says are "99.9+% effective" at removing particulates such as viruses, bacteria and fungi before air is recirculated back to the cabin.

"Air travel is coming back," Delaney says. "As that happens, we want passengers and crews to board Boeing airplanes without hesitation."