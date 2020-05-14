It's been so quiet in the IPO market that even a tiny player coming to the market could draw some notice.

NuZee (OTCQB:NUZE) is jumping over to the Nasdaq from the OTCQB Marketplace in a $5M public offering priced at $9.00 per share.

The specialty coffee company says it believes that it's the leading single serve pour over coffee co-packer in the U.S.

"We target existing large, high-margin companies and are paid per-package based on the number of single serve pour over drip cups produced by us. Accordingly, we consider our business model to be a form of tolling arrangement, as we receive a fee for every single serve drip cup our co-packing customers sell in the North American market."

NuZee reported revenue of $939.6K for the six-month period that ended on March 31.

SEC Form S-1