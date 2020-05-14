In a statement, the FDA is cautioning the public that Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) ID Now point-of-care diagnostic system that performs a test to identify the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus may generate false negative results.

The agency says it is evaluating the information about inaccurate results and is communicating with the company on the matter, adding that the test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases in minutes. "Negative results may need to be confirmed with a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test," says Tim Stenzel, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

Specifically, negative results that are inconsistent with a patient's clinical signs and symptoms or necessary for patient management should be confirmed with another test.

The agency is investigating if the results from studies (e.g., the NYU study that showed much lower sensitivity than expected) could be attributed to the types of swabs or transport media used.

The FDA has received 15 adverse event reports about the ID Now device that suggest some users are receiving inaccurate results.

Abbott has agreed to conduct post-market studies on the system that will include at least 150 positive COVID-19 patients in a range of clinical settings.

The agency will continue to review interim data on an ongoing basis.

Shares down 4% after hours.

Update: In a statement, Abbott says it has seen "a few" studies that showed sensitivity "in the 80s" and others at or above 90% (one as high as 94%), adding that no test is perfect and results depend on a range of factors including patient selection, specimen type, specimen collection and handling, storage, transport and conformity to the way the test is designed to be run. It affirms that a negative result should be presumed negative unless it is inconsistent with clinical signs and symptoms or necessary for patient management. In these cases, another test should be performed with an alternative molecular assay.