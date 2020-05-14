Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) are likely to face little resistance from the Department of Justice if they can work out a merger agreement, sources tell New York Post.

The opposition to the deal with New York City officials over pricing policies would fall in the area of "behavioral remedies" that seek to control corporate conduct, which DOJ antitrust officials are said to be trying to avoid.

The combine U.S. market share of Uber and Grubhub is around 55%.

