J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is planning to file for bankruptcy within the next 24 hours, CNBC reports.

The company's advisors are working on a Chapter 11 filing that could come by early Friday morning, according to the report, which also cautioned that final negotiations with lenders could still spill into the weekend.

The retailer reportedly has been negotiating with its first lien lenders for a $450M loan to finance the bankruptcy, which would require the achievement of certain goals to receive the second half the loan package.

The restructuring plan reportedly would include closing 180-200 out of the 846 department stores that were active as of February.