Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), a major supplier to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), has confirmed plans to build a $12B chip factory in Arizona as the U.S. tries to wrestle global supply chains back from China.

The plant, which would create over 1,600 jobs, will produce the most sophisticated 5 nanometer chips that can be used in high-end defense and communications devices.

The Trump administration is also in talks with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) about new foundries. While the company has major manufacturing operations in the U.S., it supplies only its own chips rather than making them for outside customers.