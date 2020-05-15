Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has disclosed a sixth worker death from the coronavirus, although it's not clear how or when George Leigh, 59, who worked out of a distribution center in Bethpage, NY, contracted the disease.

Pressure is still building on the company to release complete data on warehouse workers, and how many have been infected or died from COVID-19.

Jana Jumpp, an Amazon worker in Indiana who has independently been tracking cases, estimates at least 900 employees have contracted the virus and at least 10 have died.