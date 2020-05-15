Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has priced its upsized offering of $850M (from $800M) aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.

Initial purchasers have an option to purchase additional $150M of Notes.

The initial conversion rate is 4.1258 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to ~$242.38/share).

Net proceeds of ~$829M will be used to exchange ~$228.2M existing 2022 Notes for a combination of cash and shares of Teladoc Health common stock, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Note Exchanges, Teladoc Health expects to pay ~$231.1M in cash and issue ~3.9M common shares.

Closing date is May 19.