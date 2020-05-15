Executive order underway for essential drugs

The White House is preparing an executive order which will require certain essential drugs be made in the U.S., sources told CNBC’s Kayla Tausche, adding that an announcement could come as soon as today.

The order would direct HHS to study the supply chain, analyze weaknesses, and report back to the Trump administration in 90 days.

About 72% of pharma ingredient manufacturers supplying the U.S. are located overseas, including 13% in China, according to an October congressional testimony by Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.