PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) has priced its offering of $125M of 4.00% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2026.

Closing date is May 19, 2020.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2020.

PetIQ estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be ~$120M (or ~$138.1M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option).

The company intends to use ~$12.9M for the capped call transactions, and to cause Holdco to pay its offering expenses, to fund company’s previously announced acquisition of the Capstar portfolio from Elanco Animal Health, Inc. and related fees and expenses, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Previously: PetIQ launches debt offering to fund Capstar acquisition (May 14)