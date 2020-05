Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reports passenger traffic declined 98.3% to 112K in April, driven by declines in all countries of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide.

Domestic passenger: 67K (-98.2% Y/Y); International passenger: 29K (-98.7% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 17K (-97.3% Y/Y).

Cargo volume dropped 56.2% to 16.1KT, mainly due to declines of 54.2% in Argentina, 87.7% in Brazil, 76.8% in Ecuador and 70.0% in Armenia.

Total aircraft movements contracted 90.2% Y/Y to 6.7K, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 92.1% in Argentina, 85.5% in Brazil, 96.8% in Italy, 87.7% in Ecuador, 84.9% in Uruguay, 87.0% in Armenia and 83.0% in Peru.