Futures suggest modest gains at the open

A choppy session ensued on Thursday following the release of weekly jobless claims that saw another 3M Americans filing for benefits, bringing the total number to more than 36M since the coronavirus crisis began.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session solidly higher, however, while futures climbed another 0.3% overnight.

A White House spokeswoman said President Trump is open to another possible stimulus bill, but will not sign the bill put forward by House of Representatives Democrats.

On the calendar for today is retail sales data for April, expected to have collapsed 12% last month, marking the second biggest decline since the government started tracking the series in 1992.