Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) reports revenue declined 31.6% in Q1, due to lower revenue in all verticals, led by Retail and Transportation.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to -$2.4M vs. -$4.4M year ago.

Operating expenses reduced by 35% to $45.6M.

The company remains focused on achieving targeted goal of positive free cash flow in the second half of 2021.

Effective June 30, the company will complete the exit of its direct mail operations, complete its transition to a strategic partnership with Summit Direct Mail, and close its Jacksonville facility, resulting in $2M -3M in expected annualized savings.

Previously: Harte Hanks EPS of $0.67 (May 14)