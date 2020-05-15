HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) reports revenue growth of 65% Y/Y and 20% sequentially for Q1, driven by increased booking revenue.

Rental days increased 16% Y/Y and 20% sequentially to 229.37K.

New drivers to the platform were up 63% in the quarter.

Gross margin rate squeezed 500 bps to 37.6%.

Joe Furnari, Chief Executive Officer of HyreCar said, “We are very happy that our weekly rental days are back to over 17,000 - within 5% of our first quarter average of 17,800 and we continue to see acceleration in the month of May. We believe that the combination of states reopening for ride-share and the increase in demand for delivery services, reflected in our weekly rental numbers, should allow us to continue to see steady revenue growth in the coming quarters.”

Previously: HyreCar EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue (May 14)