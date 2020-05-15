Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has appointed Josef Matosevic as President and CEO, effective June 9, 2020. He is also appointed to the Board of Directors, effective on the same date.

Mr. Matosevic succeeds interim CEO Tricia Fulton, who will now retains her position as company's CFO, a position she held in addition to the Interim President and CEO responsibilities.

Philippe Lemaitre to return to his role as Chairman of the Board effective June 9, after having served as Executive Chairman on an interim basis.

Mr. Matosevic most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Welbilt, Inc.