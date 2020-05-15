Genscript (OTC:GNNSF) has agreed to collaborate with Duke-NUS Medical School and the Diagnostics Development Hub at Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (ASTAR) to co-develop and manufacture a novel blood test for COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies called a surrogate virus neutralization test or cPass.

They say that the test is the first in the world that can rapidly detect (within one hour) neutralizing antibodies, responsible for clearing the viral infection, without the need for live biological materials and a biocontainment facility.

Genscript will be responsible for manufacturing and commercialization.

The test can be used by epidemiologists for contact tracing, determining infection rates, herd immunity and predicted humoral protection.