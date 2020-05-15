Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to procure 600 megawatts of renewable energy over the next decade for its South African operations, as it seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The company is seeking partners to supply wind and solar power between 2021 and 2030, which would reduce Sasol’s greenhouse gas emissions by ~1.6M tons, annually

The company said that it has talked with the government and expects the regulatory barriers to invest in power generation for self-use will soon be lifted.