CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) is offering comprehensive cytokine profiling through its diagnostic partner, IncellDx, to help physicians understand the pathogenesis of Childhood Inflammatory Disease Related to COVID-19.

These laboratory tests are exploratory in nature and not intended for clinical decision making.

Recent reports in parts of the U.S. and Europe suggest a rare and potentially fatal inflammatory disease linked to the novel coronavirus is afflicting a small number of children.

The condition resembles a rare childhood illness called Kawasaki disease, which has similar signs and symptoms and can lead to enlargement of blood vessels that in severe forms may cause heart damage.