Wedbush upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) to an Outperform rating from Neutral with its viability seen assured.

"NCLH is a high-risk/high-reward trade during the short and medium-term. Longer-term, however, while peak demand is likely impaired and peak earnings power has certainly been reduced, we believe NCLH has positioned itself to eventually emerge from the pandemic and ultimately flourish, and as such the 75% YTD decline is significantly overdone," writes analyst James Hardiman.

Hardiman also introduces a 2022 EPS estimate of $0.97, which looks solid in today's environment, but is far short of the 2019 EPS mark of $5.09.

The 12-month price target on NCLH from Wedbush is $26.