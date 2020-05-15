DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) posts its first earnings report after the business combination with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

The sports betting company says it recorded standalone Q1 revenue growth of 30% despite the effects of COVID-19.

DraftKings has responded to the lack of major sports by creating new product offerings that are keeping customers engaged, such as fantasy sports and betting on eNASCAR, Counter Strike, and Rocket League

Looking ahead, DKNG does not anticipate an impact to FY21 or long-term plans due to COVID-19.