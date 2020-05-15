Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +1.5% pre-market after swinging to a Q1 net loss of 48.5B reais (~$8.5B) compared with net income of 4.2B reais in the year-earlier quarter, and warning that changes in consumer behavior resulting from the coronavirus likely would be permanent.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA jumped 36% to a higher than expected 37.5B reais and revenues rose 6.5% to 75.5B reais.

The company took a 65.3B real ($11.2B) impairment on its exploration and production assets, writing off the entire value of its shallow-water assets and saying it did not expect to resume production at six high-cost production assets currently for sale.

Petrobras said Q1 results were not significantly affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic, which would only be meaningfully felt in coming quarters.

"The company expects a lower level of demand in the long term, taking into account... structural change in the world economy, with permanent effects arising from this economic shock, including changes observed in consumer habits."

CEO Roberto Castello Branco said the company's ambitious divestment program was still intact, although it may be delayed, and the planned sale of eight refineries is still going forward.