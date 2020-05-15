Chip stocks see red pre-market after Reuters reports the U.S. Commerce Department has amended an export rule to block semiconductor shipments to Huawei.

Under the change, companies using U.S. chipmaking equipment must obtain a U.S. license before supplying to Huawei or its affiliates.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the change is to "prevent U.S. technologies from enabling malign activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."