Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) has filed a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting request with the FDA for its drug candidate Piclidenoson in the treatment of COVID-19 patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms.

Following the FDA’s advice, Can-Fite plans to submit an IND application for Piclidenoson to be evaluated as a potential addition to the current standard of care treatment for COVID-19.

Piclidenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) agonist is currently under development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases, and for the treatment of COVID-19.