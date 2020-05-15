Wedbush analyst Jen Redding says visibility into Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) for Q2 and beyond is diminished.

"Into 2Q, in the 9 days after the first 45 stores re-opened in select states, these 45 stores have done 56% of the sales that was clocked in the same 45 stores in the same 9 days last year, per our conversation with management. That implied a 44% comparable same store sale decrease in the first group of stores opened, despite historical increases in markdowns according to Wedbush Big Data, greatly diminishes our visibility into a recovery in Department Stores into 2Q19 and beyond," explains Redding.

Wedbush lowers its FY20 EPS estimate to -$10.01 vs. -$4.35 prior and -$3.83 consensus. The firm keeps a Neutral rating on DDS, but lowers its price target to $19 from $25 to reflect ~22.6X the FY21 EPS estimate.

Previously: Dillard's aggressively clears inventory (May 14)

Previously: Dillard's EPS of -$6.94 (May 14)