Benefiting from the coronavirus-related demand for online shopping, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reports Q1 beats with 21% Y/Y revenue growth.

Net income declined on the quarter, falling from $0.70 per ADR to $0.10 per ADR.

Annual active customer accounts rose 25% to 387.4M in the 12 months prior to March 31. Mobile DAUs were up 46%.

Fulfillment expenses were up 29% in the quarter to RMB10.4B.

For Q2, JD sees revenue of RMB180-195B versus the RMB 176.51B consensus.

Press release.