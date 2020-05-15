In a letter to major U.S. airlines, the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee requested that flights have at least one seat between all passengers and seating be capped at 67% of capacity on narrow-body airplanes as COVID-19 safety measures.

Representative Peter DeFazio sent the letter to a group representing major airlines including Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL).

DeFazio also wants airlines to dynamically adjust fares as needed to account for the effect on load factors.

Some analysts have noted that airlines may have had trouble filling middle seats anyway.