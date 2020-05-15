Citing ad growth strength, Loop Capital raises Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) target from $19 to $22, a 30% upside.

Analyst Alan Gould says that Snap's advertising "has been growing much quicker than the industry and should continue to do so."

Gould expects Snap to continue generating the highest growth rate among its peers, driven by user engagement trends that attract marketers.

The analyst forecasts Snap revenue growth of 28% this year and 41% in 2021.

Loop Capital maintains a Buy rating on Snap, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.