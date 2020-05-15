BMO analyst James Fotheringham says it's time to turn to credit-sensitive financials like large-cap banks and specialty finance companies and away from defensive areas like alternative asset management and payment technology.

Upgrades Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), Ally (NYSE:ALLY) and Regional Management to Outperform from Market Perform.

Says market underestimates lenders' balance sheet strength and sees banks and specialty finance companies probably able to "maintain capital adequacy in the face of credit deterioration while maintaining dividends and even resuming share repurchases next year.”

Doesn't see banks needing to tap equity markets even as credit quality suffers.

Downgrades PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) to Market Perform from Outperform.

PYPL cut is only due to shift in investment strategy and APO's due to valuation. On Sallie Mae, Fotheringham wouldn't "feel comfortable" recommending the stock with uncertainty about college openings and the presidential election.